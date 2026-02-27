Bjerke scores 21 as St. Thomas defeats North Dakota State 84-62

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke’s 21 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Dakota State 84-62 on Thursday.

Bjerke finished 7 of 9 from 3-point range for the Tommies (22-8, 11-4 Summit League). Nick Janowski went 9 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Nolan Minessale shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Noah Feddersen finished with 13 points for the Bison (23-7, 13-2). Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 11 points and two steals for North Dakota State. Treyson Anderson finished with 11 points.



