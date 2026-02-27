Skip to main content
Bjerke scores 21 as St. Thomas defeats North Dakota State 84-62

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke’s 21 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Dakota State 84-62 on Thursday.

Bjerke finished 7 of 9 from 3-point range for the Tommies (22-8, 11-4 Summit League). Nick Janowski went 9 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Nolan Minessale shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Noah Feddersen finished with 13 points for the Bison (23-7, 13-2). Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 11 points and two steals for North Dakota State. Treyson Anderson finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

