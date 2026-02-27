Madison Booker’s 18 points help power No. 4 Texas to a 79-50 win over No. 23 Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 18 points to help No. 4 Texas defeat No. 23 Georgia 79-50 Thursday night for the Longhorns’ 42nd straight home victory.

Texas (27-3, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) has won four straight games, the last three by an average of 36.6 points, and is tied with Vanderbilt for second place in the SEC with one regular-season game remaining. South Carolina (14-1) is the regular-season champion.

Booker converted 8 of 9 free throws and finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Justice Carlton and Kyla Oldacre each scored 14 points.

Rori Harmon, who had seven assists and four steals, was primarily responsible for limiting Georgia’s Dani Carnegie to three points, 15 short of her team-leading average. Carnegie made just 1 of 8 shots from the field, with that basket coming with 2:29 left in the game and while Harmon was on the Texas bench.

Rylie Theuerkauf led Georgia (21-8, 7-8) with 16 points, and Mia Woolfolk added 12. The Lady Bulldogs shot 38% from the field and committed a season-high 24 turnovers.

Texas scored the first 11 points of the game and led 28-11 after one quarter. The Longhorns made six steals in the period and hit 13 of 17 shots. Carlton converted all five of her attempts inside as the Longhorns scored 18 points in the paint.

The lead was 49-18 by halftime as Texas shot 71.4% and Georgia 27.3%. The Longhorns had a 19-0 advantage in points off turnovers and 24-8 edge in scoring in the paint.

The Longhorns cooled off in the second half, shooting 32% and getting outscored 32-30.

Up next

Georgia: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

Texas: At No. 24 Alabama on Sunday.

By MARK ROSNER

