Horne has 26 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Jackson State 85-76 in OT

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dontae Horne’s 26 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Jackson State 85-76 in overtime on Thursday.

Horne had 13 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (12-17, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cory Wells scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Joey Madimba shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Daeshun Ruffin finished with 28 points, six assists and two steals for the Tigers (9-19, 8-7). Tamarion Hoover added 13 points for Jackson State. Devin Ree also had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

