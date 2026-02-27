Skip to main content
Mousa scores 29 as Cal Poly beats Long Beach State 102-92

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa had 29 points in Cal Poly’s 102-92 victory against Long Beach State on Thursday.

Mousa added six rebounds for the Mustangs (13-16, 9-8 Big West Conference). Cayden Ward added 28 points while shooting 11 for 18 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds and five assists. Jess Esso Essis had 15 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Gavin Sykes finished with 28 points for the Beach (8-21, 4-13). Long Beach State also got 18 points and five assists from Shaquil Bender. Petar Majstorovic also had 15 points. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Beach.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

