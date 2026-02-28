Jake Fiegen hits game-winning 3-pointer as Cornell wins 72-69 over Yale

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left, and Cornell beat Yale 72-69 on Friday night.

Fiegen also had eight rebounds for the Big Red (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League). Cooper Noard scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Josh Baldwin went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Casey Simmons, Isaac Celiscar and Nick Townsend led the way for the Bulldogs (21-5, 9-3) with 14 points apiece. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

