Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jake Fiegen hits game-winning 3-pointer as Cornell wins 72-69 over Yale

By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left, and Cornell beat Yale 72-69 on Friday night.

Fiegen also had eight rebounds for the Big Red (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League). Cooper Noard scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Josh Baldwin went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Casey Simmons, Isaac Celiscar and Nick Townsend led the way for the Bulldogs (21-5, 9-3) with 14 points apiece. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.