Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reggie Prudhomme hits 2 buzzer beaters and Niagara beats Quinnipiac 78-76 in overtime

By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Shortt scored 22 points and Reggie Prudhomme made a shot in the lane just before the overtime buzzer to give Niagara a 78-76 victory over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Prudhomme also hit a jumper in the lane at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

Vice Zanki scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Purple Eagles (8-21, 5-14 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Prudhomme shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Asim Jones led the Bobcats (18-12, 11-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Amarri Monroe added 16 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac. Jaden Zimmerman also had 11 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.