Columbia beats Brown 80-62

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Noland had 23 points in Columbia’s 80-62 win against Brown on Friday night.

Noland added six assists for the Lions (16-10, 5-7 Ivy League). Blair Thompson scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Connor Igoe had 15 points and shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (9-16, 3-9) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Luke Paragon added 14 points for Brown. Isaiah Langham also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

