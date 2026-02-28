Columbia beats Brown 80-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Noland had 23 points in Columbia’s 80-62 win against Brown on Friday night.

Noland added six assists for the Lions (16-10, 5-7 Ivy League). Blair Thompson scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Connor Igoe had 15 points and shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (9-16, 3-9) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Luke Paragon added 14 points for Brown. Isaiah Langham also had 12 points.

