Iona secures 80-58 victory against Rider

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu had 22 points in Iona’s 80-58 win over Rider on Friday night.

Akametu had six rebounds for the Gaels (17-13, 9-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Denver Anglin scored 14 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Toby Harris shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Zion Cruz led the Broncs (4-24, 3-16) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and three steals. Aasim Burton added 13 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

