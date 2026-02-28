Sparks’ 19 help Fairfield knock off Siena 72-58

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 19 points as Fairfield beat Siena 72-58 on Friday night.

Sparks also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Stags (19-11, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deuce Turner shot 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Isaac Munkadi had 13 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Gavin Doty finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Saints (19-11, 12-7).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press