Hinton hits game-winner as Harvard takes down Princeton 58-56

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 15 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left, and Harvard beat Princeton 58-56 on Friday night for its seventh straight road victory.

Hinton shot 7 for 18 from the field for the Crimson (16-10, 9-3 Ivy League). Tey Barbour added 14 points while going 5 of 13 (4 for 11 from 3-point range). Ben Eisendrath shot 5 for 12, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Dalen Davis led the way for the Tigers (8-19, 4-8) with 18 points. Princeton also got 15 points from Jackson Hicke.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

