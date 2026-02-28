Ndjonga’s 18 help Canisius beat Merrimack 67-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 18 points in Canisius’ 67-62 win against Merrimack on Friday night.

Ndjonga also added seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (10-20, 5-14 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kahlil Singleton scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Michael Evbagharu shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Kevair Kennedy led the way for the Warriors (20-10, 16-3) with 25 points and six rebounds. Merrimack also got 11 points apiece from Tye Dorset and Ernest Shelton.

The loss broke the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak.

