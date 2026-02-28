Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ndjonga’s 18 help Canisius beat Merrimack 67-62

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 18 points in Canisius’ 67-62 win against Merrimack on Friday night.

Ndjonga also added seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (10-20, 5-14 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kahlil Singleton scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Michael Evbagharu shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Kevair Kennedy led the way for the Warriors (20-10, 16-3) with 25 points and six rebounds. Merrimack also got 11 points apiece from Tye Dorset and Ernest Shelton.

The loss broke the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.