Battle’s 20 lead Old Dominion past Georgia State 81-73

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 20 points to help Old Dominion defeat Georgia State 81-73 on Friday night.

Battle shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Monarchs (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference). LJ Thomas scored 18 points and added five rebounds.

Jelani Hamilton led the way for the Panthers (10-21, 7-11) with 20 points and four steals. Georgia State also got 19 points from Micah Tucker. Malachi Brown finished with 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

