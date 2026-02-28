Beadle scores 29 and hits game-winner to lead Coastal Carolina past James Madison 69-68

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Josh Beadle scored 29 points, including a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left, as Coastal Carolina beat James Madison 69-68 on Friday night.

Beadle added seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference), which has the most SBC wins in program history. AJ Dancier shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 20 points.

Cliff Davis led the way for the Dukes (17-14, 9-9) with 25 points. James Madison also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Justin McBride. Bradley Douglas also had 11 points.

The Dukes ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

