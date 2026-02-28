Weeks scores 19 as Southern Miss downs South Alabama 68-55

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 19 points helped Southern Miss defeat South Alabama 68-55 on Friday night.

Weeks added six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Chiante’ Tramble scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Djahi Binet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Chaze Harris led the way for the Jaguars (21-10, 11-7) with 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Adam Olsen added 14 points for South Alabama. Jayden Cooper also had 10 points.

