Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Drone scores 23, Texas State takes down Appalachian State 60-57

By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 23 points to help Texas State defeat Appalachian State 60-57 on Friday night.

Drone shot 9 for 18 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). DJ Hall added 14 points while he also had 11 rebounds. Kyndall Davis shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Alonzo Dodd and Jalen Tot led the way for the Mountaineers (19-12, 11-7) with 15 points apiece. Luke Wilson finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.