Moore has 26 in Georgia Southern’s 99-82 victory against Marshall

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 99-82 victory against Marshall on Friday night.

Moore shot 8 for 15, including 8 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Alden Applewhite added 23 points while going 7 of 9 and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Nakavieon White shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Wyatt Fricks led the Thundering Herd (19-12, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds. Noah Otshudi added 19 points, five assists and two steals for Marshall. Landen Joseph finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

