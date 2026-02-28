Caldwell’s 19 help Arkansas State down Louisiana 81-58

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell scored 19 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana 81-58 on Friday night.

Caldwell went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Red Wolves (20-11, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Kyle Hayman added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Jalen Hampton shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Karris Bilal led the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-21, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Louisiana also got 13 points and 14 rebounds from Jaxon Olvera. De’Vion Lavergne finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press