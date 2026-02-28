Skip to main content
Adair scores 25 as Loyola (MD) beats Holy Cross 76-62

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Emmett Adair scored 25 points in Loyola (MD)’s 76-62 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Adair added seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (12-19, 8-10 Patriot League). Braeden Speed shot 4 of 9 from the field and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Tyson Commander finished 5 of 6 from the field for 14 points.

Gabe Warren led the Crusaders (10-21, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Boston added 13 points for Holy Cross.

Loyola (MD) took the lead for good with 19:25 left in the first half. The score was 37-24 at halftime, with Adair racking up 14 points. Loyola (MD) outscored Holy Cross by one point over the final half, while Adair led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

