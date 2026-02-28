Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fuller’s 17 lead LIU past Fairleigh Dickinson 74-60

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 17 points as LIU beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-60 on Saturday.

Fuller shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Sharks (21-10, 15-3 Northeast Conference). Greg Gordon scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field, and added six assists. Jomo Goings had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Taeshaud Jackson led the Knights (11-20, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 12 points and six rebounds from Cyril Martynov. David Jevtic also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.