Carroll scores 22, Xavier defeats Georgetown 91-84

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll had 22 points in Xavier’s 91-84 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Carroll also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (14-15, 6-12 Big East Conference). Roddie Anderson III scored 21 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor. Filip Borovicanin had 18 points and shot 6 for 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kayvaun Mulready finished with 19 points for the Hoyas (13-16, 5-13). Georgetown also got 17 points and two steals from Malik Mack. Vincent Iwuchukwu had 15 points and six rebounds. The Hoyas have lost six in a row.

Anderson scored 11 points in the first half, and Xavier went into the break trailing 39-38. Carroll’s 18-point second half helped Xavier close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

