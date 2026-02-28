Binghamton earns 74-67 victory over Maine

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley had 24 points in Binghamton’s 74-67 win against Maine on Saturday.

Quigley added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Bearcats (8-23, 4-12 America East Conference). Wes Peterson scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Jackson Benigni finished with 14 points.

Mekhi Gray led the Black Bears (8-22, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Maine also got 12 points and three steals from Ace Flagg. Ryan Mabrey finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press