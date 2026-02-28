Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Binghamton earns 74-67 victory over Maine

By AP News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley had 24 points in Binghamton’s 74-67 win against Maine on Saturday.

Quigley added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Bearcats (8-23, 4-12 America East Conference). Wes Peterson scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Jackson Benigni finished with 14 points.

Mekhi Gray led the Black Bears (8-22, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Maine also got 12 points and three steals from Ace Flagg. Ryan Mabrey finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.