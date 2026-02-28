Nick Martinelli hits last-second bucket for Northwestern in 63-62 win over Oregon

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points, including the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left, for Northwestern in a 63-62 win over Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Northwestern called a timeout with eight seconds left, down 62-61. Martinelli caught the ball and was well defended. He pivoted to the left, hooked the shot around the defender and watched the ball swirl around the rim before finally sinking.

Takai Simpkins’s half-court heave for the Ducks hit the top of the backboard to end it.

Martinelli added 11 rebounds and seven assists, a career high, for the Wildcats (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten). Jayden Reid scored 11 points.

Nate Bittle scored 19 for Oregon (11-18, 4-14). Kwame Evans Jr. added 15 and Simpkins finished with 11. The Ducks led 36-29 at halftime, built on a 15-3 run to close out the first half.

Oregon continued to dominate, taking an early lead after the break from a jumper and 3-pointer from Bittle. Northwestern took the lead back off a 15-6 run with 10:56 to play.

The win is the third straight for Northwestern.

Up next

Oregon: Visits No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday.

Northwestern: Hosts No. 8 Purdue on Wednesday.

