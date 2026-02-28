Troutman scores 21, George Mason knocks off Saint Bonaventure 71-58

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Masai Troutman’s 21 points helped George Mason defeat Saint Bonaventure 71-58 on Saturday.

Troutman added six rebounds for the Patriots (22-7, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Riley Allenspach scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jahari Long had 11 points.

Dasonte Bowen led the way for the Bonnies (15-14, 4-12) with 16 points and three steals. Saint Bonaventure also got 15 points and 16 rebounds from Frank Mitchell. Darryl Simmons II finished with 14 points and five assists.

George Mason took the lead for good with 19:11 left in the first half. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Allenspach racking up 12 points. George Mason pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 13 points. They outscored Saint Bonaventure by one point in the final half, as Troutman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press