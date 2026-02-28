Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams-Dryden scores 30 as West Georgia downs North Alabama 75-63

By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 30 points as West Georgia beat North Alabama 75-63 on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden added six rebounds for the Wolves (14-16, 8-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kolten Griffin scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Josh Smith shot 5 for 11 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Kevin de Kovachich led the Lions (9-20, 4-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. North Alabama also got 15 points and three steals from Braylon Patton. Donte Bacchus had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.