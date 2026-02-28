Copeland’s 22 help Stetson down Florida Gulf Coast 78-63

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 22 points in Stetson’s 78-63 victory against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Copeland also had five rebounds for the Hatters (11-20, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jake Johnson scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Collin Kuhl finished with 10 points.

Rahmir Barno led the Eagles (14-17, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Florida Gulf Coast also got 17 points from J.R. Konieczny. Isaiah Malone had 15 points, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press