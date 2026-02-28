Skip to main content
Copeland’s 22 help Stetson down Florida Gulf Coast 78-63

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 22 points in Stetson’s 78-63 victory against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Copeland also had five rebounds for the Hatters (11-20, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jake Johnson scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Collin Kuhl finished with 10 points.

Rahmir Barno led the Eagles (14-17, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Florida Gulf Coast also got 17 points from J.R. Konieczny. Isaiah Malone had 15 points, three steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

