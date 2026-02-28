Skip to main content
Fens’ 17 lead South Dakota past South Dakota State 75-70

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Cameron Fens scored 17 points as South Dakota beat South Dakota State 75-70 on Saturday.

Fens also added seven rebounds for the Coyotes (16-15, 8-8 Summit League). Jordan Crawford scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Uzziah Buntyn shot 4 of 14 from the field and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Joe Sayler led the Jackrabbits (14-17, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and six assists. South Dakota State also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Damon Wilkinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

