Karasinski scores 38, Bellarmine beats Austin Peay 111-97

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 38 points as Bellarmine ended its five-game losing streak and beat Austin Peay 111-97 on Saturday.

Karasinski shot 13 for 16 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Knights (12-18, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Tyler Doyle scored 24 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five assists, and Brian Waddell shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 21 points, while adding six rebounds for Bellarmine.

Rashaud Marshall led the way for the Governors (21-8, 15-3) with 35 points and two steals. Tyler Wagner added 20 points for Austin Peay. Collin Parker finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press