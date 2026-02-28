Skip to main content
Karasinski scores 38, Bellarmine beats Austin Peay 111-97

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 38 points as Bellarmine ended its five-game losing streak and beat Austin Peay 111-97 on Saturday.

Karasinski shot 13 for 16 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Knights (12-18, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Tyler Doyle scored 24 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five assists, and Brian Waddell shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 21 points, while adding six rebounds for Bellarmine.

Rashaud Marshall led the way for the Governors (21-8, 15-3) with 35 points and two steals. Tyler Wagner added 20 points for Austin Peay. Collin Parker finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

