Central Michigan earns 75-70 victory over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tamario Adley scored 21 points as Central Michigan beat Buffalo 75-70 on Saturday.

Adley shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Chippewas (10-19, 6-10 Mid-American Conference). Phat Phat Brooks scored 14 points, added eight assists and seven rebounds. Nathan Claerbaut had 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field.

Ryan Sabol led the way for the Bulls (16-13, 6-10) with 17 points. Buffalo also got 14 points, six assists and two steals from Angelo Brizzi. Derrick Talton Jr. had 10 points, six assists and three steals.

Adley scored 10 points in the first half for Central Michigan, who led 34-26 at the break. Central Michigan used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 47-31 with 14:55 left in the half before finishing off the win.

