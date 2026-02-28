Skip to main content
Hunter’s 30 lead Central Arkansas over Queens 84-79

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 30 points led Central Arkansas over Queens 84-79 on Saturday.

Hunter also contributed eight rebounds and six assists for the Bears (20-11, 15-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Javion Guy-King scored 18 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor. Ty Robinson had 12 points and shot 4 for 9.

Nasir Mann led the way for the Royals (18-13, 13-5) with 20 points and two steals. Yoav Berman added 17 points and four assists for Queens. Chris Ashby finished with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

