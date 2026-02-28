Skip to main content
Bernie Blunt puts up 24, Mercyhurst takes down Stonehill 75-72 in OT

By AP News

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 24 points as Mercyhurst beat Stonehill 75-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Blunt also contributed four steals for the Lakers (15-16, 10-8 NEC). Jake Lemelman scored 20 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Qadir Martin shot 6 of 10 from the field and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Chas Stinson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (11-20, 8-10). Davante Hackett added 15 points for Stonehill. Ethan Meuser finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Due to Division I transition rules, Mercyhurst is eligible for the conference tournament but not the NCAA Tournament. The NEC Tournament begins on Wednesday at campus sites.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

