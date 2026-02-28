Adebisi scores 27, Citadel defeats Wofford 93-90 in OT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sola Adebisi scored 27 points as Citadel beat Wofford 93-90 in overtime on Saturday.

Adebisi added three steals and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-21, 7-11 Southern Conference). Braxton Williams scored 18 and grabbed six rebounds. Logan Applegate had 14 points and shot 5 of 9, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs ended a five-game skid with the win.

Nils Machowski finished with 30 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (19-12, 11-7). Wofford also got 25 points, four assists and two steals from Kahmare Holmes. Cayden Vasko finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

By The Associated Press