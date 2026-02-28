Whitlock scores 32 as Lehigh knocks off Bucknell 89-79

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock’s 32 points led Lehigh over Bucknell 89-79 on Saturday.

Whitlock had seven assists for the Mountain Hawks (15-16, 11-7 Patriot League). Hank Alvey scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Joshua Ingram had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Amon Dörries led the Bison (9-22, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Pat Curtin added 22 points, six rebounds and two steals for Bucknell. Achile Spadone finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Lehigh took the lead for good with 11:31 to go in the first half. The score was 47-40 at halftime, with Whitlock racking up 12 points. Whitlock’s 20-point second half helped Lehigh close out the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press