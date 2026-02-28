Jason Rivera-Torres’ 17 lead Monmouth past Elon 73-57

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres had 17 points in Monmouth’s 73-57 victory against Elon on Saturday.

Rivera-Torres also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (16-14, 10-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Kavion McClain scored 16 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justin Ray had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Chandler Cuthrell finished with 23 points and five assists for the Phoenix (14-16, 6-11). Isaac Harrell added 11 points and two steals for Elon. Bryson Cokley finished with eight points and two steals.

Monmouth took the lead with 13:37 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. McClain led the team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Monmouth extended its lead to 54-36 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Rivera-Torres scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press