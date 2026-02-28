Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
74.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jason Rivera-Torres’ 17 lead Monmouth past Elon 73-57

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres had 17 points in Monmouth’s 73-57 victory against Elon on Saturday.

Rivera-Torres also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (16-14, 10-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Kavion McClain scored 16 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justin Ray had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Chandler Cuthrell finished with 23 points and five assists for the Phoenix (14-16, 6-11). Isaac Harrell added 11 points and two steals for Elon. Bryson Cokley finished with eight points and two steals.

Monmouth took the lead with 13:37 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. McClain led the team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. Monmouth extended its lead to 54-36 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Rivera-Torres scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.