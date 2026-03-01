Dennis and Wyoming take down Air Force 66-62

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Damarion Dennis scored 16 points for the Wyoming Cowboys in a 66-62 win over Air Force that extended the Falcons’ losing streak — the longest active skid in the nation — to 22 games on Saturday.

Dennis shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-11 Mountain West Conference). Nasir Meyer added 14 points and eight rebounds while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Adam Harakow shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Kam Sanders finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Falcons (3-26, 0-18). Air Force also got 12 points and six rebounds from Eli Robinson. Wesley Celichowski finished with nine points and seven rebounds. The Falcons extended their losing streak to 22 straight.

Dennis scored 11 points in the first half for Wyoming, who led 35-25 at halftime. Meyer put up 10 points in the second half for Wyoming.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press