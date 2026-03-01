Skip to main content
Thompson has 17, SFA downs Houston Christian 77-56

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Keon Thompson had 17 points in SFA’s 77-56 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday.

Thompson shot 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (26-4, 19-2 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 13 points, going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Marcus Scurry shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Demarco Bethea led the way for the Huskies (11-19, 7-14) with nine points. Demari Williams added nine points for Houston Christian. Kylin Green finished with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

