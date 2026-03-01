Thompson has 17, SFA downs Houston Christian 77-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Keon Thompson had 17 points in SFA’s 77-56 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday.

Thompson shot 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (26-4, 19-2 Southland Conference). Lateef Patrick scored 13 points, going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Marcus Scurry shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Demarco Bethea led the way for the Huskies (11-19, 7-14) with nine points. Demari Williams added nine points for Houston Christian. Kylin Green finished with eight points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.