Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
71.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Futrell’s 21 help Lindenwood defeat Western Illinois 91-69

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 21 points as Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 91-69 on Saturday.

Futrell added six rebounds for the Lions (17-14, 11-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Clayton Jackson had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Danny Stephens led the Leathernecks (5-26, 1-19) with 18 points. Western Illinois also got 15 points from Antwaun Massey. Francis Okwuosah finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.