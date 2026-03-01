Asman scores 17, Lipscomb downs Eastern Kentucky 80-77

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Grant Asman scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Eastern Kentucky 80-77 on Saturday.

Asman also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Bisons (19-12, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ross Candelino scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Titas Sargiunas shot 4 for 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

MJ Williams finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Colonels (11-20, 7-11). Jalen Cooper added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Jackson Holt also had 11 points.

By The Associated Press