Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
71.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Asman scores 17, Lipscomb downs Eastern Kentucky 80-77

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Grant Asman scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Eastern Kentucky 80-77 on Saturday.

Asman also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Bisons (19-12, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ross Candelino scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Titas Sargiunas shot 4 for 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

MJ Williams finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Colonels (11-20, 7-11). Jalen Cooper added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Jackson Holt also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.