Utah Valley earns 74-67 win against Abilene Christian

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat Abilene Christian 74-67 on Saturday.

Leonhardt also added nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wolverines (22-7, 12-4 Western Athletic Conference). Isaac Davis scored 15 points, going 6 of 7 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jackson Holcombe shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Christian Alston finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (13-16, 5-11). Zy Wright added 14 points and two steals for Abilene Christian. Yaniel Rivera also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

