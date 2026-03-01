Utah Valley earns 74-67 win against Abilene Christian

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat Abilene Christian 74-67 on Saturday.

Leonhardt also added nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wolverines (22-7, 12-4 Western Athletic Conference). Isaac Davis scored 15 points, going 6 of 7 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jackson Holcombe shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Christian Alston finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (13-16, 5-11). Zy Wright added 14 points and two steals for Abilene Christian. Yaniel Rivera also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press