Williams’ 23 help Mercer down East Tennessee State 82-76

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 23 points helped Mercer defeat East Tennessee State 82-76 on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bears (19-12, 11-7 Southern Conference). Baraka Okojie added 14 points while adding eight assists and four steals. Quinton Perkins II shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Armani Mighty had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Blake Barkley finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (21-10, 13-5). East Tennessee State also got 15 points from Brian Taylor II. Jaylen Smith also had 10 points. Cam Morris III had 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

