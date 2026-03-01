Skip to main content
Madimba’s 28 lead Prairie View A&M past Alcorn State 72-51

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Joey Madimba scored 28 points as Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 72-51 on Saturday.

Madimba shot 12 for 20, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (13-17, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontae Horne added 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks while going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line. Lance Williams shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Omari Hamilton finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Braves (7-21, 6-10). Jameel Morris added 11 points for Alcorn State. Tycen McDaniels finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

