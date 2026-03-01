Skip to main content
Walker scores 23 as Sam Houston defeats Missouri State 86-81

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker scored 23 points and Sam Houston beat Missouri State 86-81 on Saturday.

Walker shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (21-8, 13-5 Conference USA). Po’Boigh King hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Veljko Ilic had 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

Michael Osei-Bonsu had 24 points to lead the Bears (13-16, 7-11), who have lost seven in a row. Keith Palek III added 21 points and six rebounds, while Kobi Williams scored 14.

Walker scored Sam Houston’s final eight points as they closed out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

