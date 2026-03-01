Skip to main content
Townsend’s 18 lead Yale over Columbia 60-54

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 18 points as Yale beat Columbia 60-54 on Saturday.

Townsend had seven rebounds for the Ivy League-leading Bulldogs (22-5, 10-3). Casey Simmons scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Isaac Celiscar went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (16-11, 5-8) with 20 points and five steals. Mason Ritter added 10 points and nine rebounds for Columbia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

