Tall, Belker and Chea lead No. 25 Princeton women over Harvard, 62-49

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fadima Tall scored 18 points, Skye Belker added 13 and Ashley Chea put up 12 for No. 25 Princeton in a 62-49 win over Harvard on Saturday evening.

Tall added nine rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League), who took a 27-22 lead into halftime.

Princeton shot 47% overall from the field (24 of 51) and scored 18 points off turnovers. The Tigers extended their advantage with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 51-36 lead with 6:39 left to play.

Harvard (16-10, 9-4) was led by Karlee White with 10 points. White, who is the Crimson’s leading scorer, left the game with two minutes to go with an apparent leg injury. She was carried off the court and into the locker room.

Up next

Princeton: Hosts Yale in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Harvard: Visits Columbia in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

