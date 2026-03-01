Saine’s 24 lead Weber State over Idaho State 83-73

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tijan Saine’s 24 points helped Weber State defeat Idaho State 83-73 on Saturday.

Saine shot 8 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky Conference). Viljami Vartiainen scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Trevor Henning shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Caleb Van De Griend led the Bengals (12-18, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Idaho State got 15 points and six rebounds from Connor Hollenbeck. Gus Etchison had 15 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press