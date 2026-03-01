Skip to main content
Sanders scores 16 in Florida A&M’s 66-59 win over Grambling

By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 16 points as Florida A&M beat Grambling 66-59 on Saturday.

Sanders shot 7 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Rattlers (13-15, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Miles Ndalama scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Antonio Baker shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Derrius Ward led the Tigers (12-17, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Roderick Coffee III added 10 points and six rebounds for Grambling. Jamil Muttilib also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

