Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. hit a jumper with 22.8 seconds left to lead No. 17 Alabama to a 71-69 win over No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Latrell Wrightsell scored 25 points to lead the Crimson Tide (22-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), and Philon came off the bench to score 15 of his 23 points in the second half. Aden Holloway added 12.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points and had eight steals and seven assists to lead the Volunteers (20-9, 10-6), who lost their fourth SEC game after having a double-digit first-half lead.

J.P. Estrella had 12 points and Jaylen Carey had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Vols missed three shots within five feet of the basket in the final seconds.

Tennessee freshman Nate Ament sustained what appeared to be a right knee injury. With 7:42 left in the first half, he became tangled in a scrum of players and his knee bent awkwardly. He went to the locker room under his own power. Ament started the second half, scored his only basket, but left for good with 17:53 to play.

Gillespie scored 15 first-half points and Tennessee led at the break, 40-28.

Alabama freshman Amari Allen missed Tennessee’s win over Alabama in late January with a groin injury. He shot 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line in Wednesday’s win over Mississippi State but had just two points against the Vols.

Philon missed the Mississippi State game with an undisclosed injury.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide play at Georgia on Tuesday night.

Tennessee: The Vols visit South Carolina on Tuesday night.

