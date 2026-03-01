James’ 21 lead Mississippi Valley State over UAPB 70-69

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Michael James’ 21 points helped Mississippi Valley State defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff PB 70-69 on Saturday night.

UAPB’s Alex Mirhosseini made two free throws with four seconds left to end the scoring.

James added four steals for the Delta Devils (3-27, 2-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Xzayvion Childress and Daniel Mayfield added 14 points apiece.

Jaquan Scott finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7). UAPB also got 14 points and three steals from Mirhosseini. Quion Williams also had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

