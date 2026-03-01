Skip to main content
James’ 21 lead Mississippi Valley State over UAPB 70-69

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Michael James’ 21 points helped Mississippi Valley State defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff PB 70-69 on Saturday night.

UAPB’s Alex Mirhosseini made two free throws with four seconds left to end the scoring.

James added four steals for the Delta Devils (3-27, 2-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Xzayvion Childress and Daniel Mayfield added 14 points apiece.

Jaquan Scott finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7). UAPB also got 14 points and three steals from Mirhosseini. Quion Williams also had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

