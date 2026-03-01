Skip to main content
Avila scores 23 points to help No. 23 Saint Louis beat Duquesne 91-76

By AP News
Duquesne Saint Louis Basketball

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Quentin Jones added 17 and No. 23 Saint Louis beat Duquesne 91-76 on Saturday night.

Avila had all 15 points as the Billikens closed with a 15-2 run.

Trey Green had 14 points, and Paul Otieno added 13 points off the bench to help Saint Louis (26-3, 14-2 Atlantic 10) win its 21st consecutive home game.

Tarence Guinyard scored 27 points, and Jimmie Williams had 16 for Duquesne (16-13, 8-8). It has lost three in a row after winning five straight contests.

Saint Louis converted 27 of 50 shots from the field and hit 16 of 28 shots from 3-point range.

Duquesne went on a 7-0 run after Avila picked up his fourth personal foul with 5:52 remaining to cut Saint Louis’ lead to 76-74, but Green answered by scoring eight straight points for the Billikens.

Saint Louis opened the second half on a 16-4 run after trailing 41-39 at the half. Saint Louis has trailed at the midway point in four straight games.

Duquesne: At Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Saint Louis: Hosts Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday night.

By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press

