Bullock scores 27, Hawaii takes down Cal State Fullerton 87-85

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dre Bullock scored 27 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 87-85 on Saturday.

Bullock added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (21-7, 13-5 Big West Conference). Isaac Johnson added 22 points and six rebounds while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Harry Rouhliadeff shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Joshua Ward finished with 16 points and eight assists for the Titans (15-15, 10-8). Cal State Fullerton also got 14 points and two steals from Landon Seaman. Jaden Henderson finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press