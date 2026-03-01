Carr scores 26, Agbim hits late FT and Baylor holds off UCF 87-86

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 26 points and Obi Agbim hit the winning free throw with 1.3 seconds left to give Baylor an 87-86 victory over UCF on Saturday night.

UCF used a 17-6 run, capped by Devan Cambridge’s two free throws, to knot it 86-all with 25 seconds left.

Following timeouts from both sides with 3.2 seconds remaining, Agbim was fouled by Riley Kugel on a 3-point attempt. Agbim missed his first free throw but made the second, and then purposely shot at the front of the rim on the final attempt to run out the clock.

Carr was 6 of 13 from the floor, 4 of 8 from long range and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. It was his second consecutive game scoring 26 points. Dan Skillings Jr. added 15 points, Isaac Williams IV had 14 and Agbim finished with 12 for Baylor (15-14, 5-11 Big 12).

Tounde Yessoufou scored nine and has 511 points this season, breaking the previous program record (509) for points by a freshman. He also grabbed eight of the Bears’ 35 rebounds.

Kugel scored a career-high 26 points to lead UCF (20-8, 9-7).

Baylor took the lead about midway through the first half, and closed on a 12-6 surge for a 56-42 halftime advantage. The Bears never trailed in the second half.

Up next

Baylor: The Bears play at No. 5 Houston on Wednesday.

UCF: The Knights host Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

